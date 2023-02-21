SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois wants state lawmakers to pass several bills this spring to address a shortage of over 82,000 workers.
The state has historic funding for construction projects under the Rebuild Illinois plan and federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but industry leaders said Tuesday that thousands of engineering jobs will stay unfilled if lawmakers don't help with workforce development.
ACEC members are proposing a new tax credit of 10% of the salary for recent graduates of Illinois engineering schools and 5% of the salary for graduates from schools in other states.
"A big message in workforce is that we need to keep our industry funded consistently because it's a skilled trained workforce," said Linda Moen, ACEC Chair-elect. "When the industry has peaks and valleys, we lose the skilled workforce and it's hard to get back quickly when the funding ramps up."
A separate bill could require the Illinois Department of Transportation to provide student loan repayment assistance through an annual after-tax bonus of $15,000 per year for five years. That plan would only apply to engineers who graduate from an Illinois college, provide proof they took out student loans, and continue working for IDOT for at least five years.
"As we try to make Illinois the hub for infrastructure and engineer growth, this gives us a competitive advantage against not only our neighbors but really every other state in the union," said ACEC President and CEO Kevin Artl.
Members of both political parties are helping the organization with these ideas. Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) is the lead sponsor of the student loan repayment proposal in the House. Artl noted that infrastructure should be nonpartisan and he hopes the plans pass with strong bipartisan support.
"The need for our members to find qualified engineers and skilled construction workers to ensure timely completion of new and ongoing projects is now one of the most pressing issues in our industry," said ACEC Board Chair P.J. Fitzpatrick. "We look forward to working with our legislative leaders to find solutions to the challenges of workforce shortages and its effect on infrastructural development during the current legislative session."
Meanwhile, ACEC leaders said they are strongly opposed to a proposal to roll back funding for the historic Rebuild Illinois program. House Bill 1575 would lower the state's motor fuel tax to 19 cents per gallon compared to the current 39.2 cents per gallon. Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Teutopolis) filed the legislation on Jan. 30 to provide relief for drivers, but ACEC said the bill would undo the state's infrastructure improvement program.
"We made a promise to voters, right? The lawmakers made a promise that they're gonna vote for this funding mechanism for Rebuild Illinois, but on top of that you're going to get a modern transportation infrastructure network," Artl said. "Let's keep that promise."
