DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Freedom Caucus stood alongside pro-life advocates Monday afternoon to oppose a future abortion clinic in Danville. They fear the new facility will lead to more patients coming across the Indiana border seeking abortions.
An office previously used for eye care will soon provide reproductive health care. However, local lawmakers and pro-life advocates say they don't want an abortion provider in their city.
"Women from 31 different states had abortions in Illinois last year," said Rep. Chris Miller (R-Oakland). "We are rapidly becoming the baby-killing capital of the Midwest. We're just not allowing killing babies. We are now to the place where we are celebrating it."
Miller and other Eastern Bloc members said the "radical left's" agenda has become too extreme. The Republicans strongly oppose the idea of another abortion clinic opening.
"My office has received numerous phone calls from people upset by what's happening in their own backyard," said Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich). "These seems to be a sinister effort to bring abortion clinics to parts of Illinois that are overwhelmingly pro-life just to make a point."
The Freedom Caucus argued that state lawmakers should spend time trying to find a solution to the doctor shortage in rural Illinois instead of opening more abortion clinics. Rep. Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) claimed that 75 of the state's 102 counties are considered primary health care deserts.
"We have a physician shortage in rural Illinois, and the far left's solution is akin to a mechanic changes the tires on a vehicle to fix the fuel the fuel pump," Halbrook said.
The Sanctuary Cities For the Unborn initiative is also trying to help residents draft an ordinance to block the clinic from opening. Pastor and anti-abortion advocate Mark Lee Dickson of Texas said there are 65 cities and two counties across the country that have passed ordinances prohibiting abortion within their jurisdiction.
"Ladonna Prince in Indianapolis, Indiana wants to set up here in this city," Dickson said. "Well, the voice of this city is loud and they're saying, 'Not on our watch.'"
Although, Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch said PPIL supports expanding equitable access to abortion care to all who need it in "our safe haven state," Welch stressed that receiving reproductive healthcare is a right.
"In a post-Roe age, we need as many providers as possible to ensure both Illinois residents and those traveling from other states get the critical care they need and deserve," Welch said.
Welch noted that thousands of people are forced to travel to Illinois because 18 states have enacted restrictions or bans on abortion care since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
"In Illinois, we passed the Reproductive Health Act in 2019 which protects access to abortion and prohibits local units of government from restricting an individual's ability to exercise their reproductive rights," Welch said. "As PPIL, we believe that everyone should be able to make their own health care decisions without interference from politicians."
None of the Freedom Caucus members represent Danville, yet several of the Republicans live in neighboring districts. The Executive Director of Illinois Right to Life stressed that Danville residents will not welcome an abortion provider.
"All you have to do to know what this community wants is drive through. I just did," said Mary Kate Zander. "This is a conservative community. It's a conservative pro-life community that wants to support women, that wants to support women who are experiencing crisis pregnancies, that is not interested in killing babies."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.