SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Senate passed a plan Friday to keep kids safe when they're getting on and off the school bus.
Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) said her bill allows school buses to have two stop arms with flashing red lights to partially obstruct roads to ensure safety for riders and pedestrians.
"Student safety has to be our top priority," Turner said. "Allowing school busses to have an extended arm would provide more protections for passengers and hopefully lessen the number of drivers who pass stopped busses."
Any drivers hitting a bus or outstretched stop arm will face steep fines.
Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) passed the same plan nearly five years ago. Although, he stressed that the Illinois Department of Transportation never created administrative rules to implement the law.
"They could've done this well before now," Rose said. "So what this bill is doing now is basically telling IDOT, 'Too late. We're just going to go ahead and tell you you have no choice now but to do it.' Thank goodness that nobody has gotten killed in the meantime."
This plan passed unanimously out of the Senate. Senate Bill 2340 now moves to the House for further consideration after the two-week spring break.
"Too often, the safety of our students at bus drop offs and bus pick-ups are placed in jeopardy by distracted drivers. While we hire great bus drivers and teach children to look both ways, we can’t control the actions of a distracted motorist," said Williamsville-Sherman CUSD 15 Superintendent Tip Reedy. "We value and appreciate the efforts of Senator Turner and other lawmakers who are taking steps to prevent the occurrence of unsafe and illegal passing of stopped school buses before a tragedy occurs."
Rep. Janet Yang Rohr will be the lead sponsor of the legislation in the House.
