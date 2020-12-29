SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - LYNC usually puts on an in-person performance explaining the significance of the colors and principles of Kwanzaa.
A total of 40-60 kids usually participate, but this year because of gathering restrictions, 25-30 kids participated and the event was recorded and will be streamed online. Erica Austin, leader at LYNC, said because this year was particularly stressful, Kwanzaa celebrations became even more significant.
"Because we're still here. Despite all that has happened, we have persevered and are still here and that says a lot about who we are as people, and that we're resilient," Austin said.
She said she has had kids come back even when they are in college, saying how much the principles have helped them.
"My college kids especially, this has carried them on. they have provided testimonies on how these principles and values have carried throughout their college career," Austin said.
The event will be streamed on their Facebook page on Jan. 1 at 1PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.