MATTOON, Ill. - (WAND) Bimbo Bakeries U.S.A. is celebrating 50 years of being a part of the Mattoon community. Bimbo owns brands like Sarah Lee, Thomas’, and Entenmann’s.
The baking plant on Dewitt Avenue first opened back in 1972 as a Lender's Bagels facility. In 2020, Bimbo Bakeries acquired Lender's.
Juanita Warner is a familiar face around the bakery. She’s worked there for 33 years.
"This is where I work, I love it here. I'm proud to say I'm a Bimbo worker," she said.
She was honored at the anniversary celebration Wednesday for her dedication to the company.
"If something needs to be done, I'm there to do it. If I can make a change and make it better, then I'm there for that too,” she adds.
Junita is just one of hundreds of people who work at the bakery, according to plant manager Francisco Sanchez.
"So right now, we have a lot of people from Mattoon. I'm going to say 65 percent of our employees are from Mattoon and 35 percent from 45 miles around this community,” he said.
Over the years, Bimbo Bakeries U.S.A has become a fixture in the Mattoon community.
Company representatives ended the ceremony by awarding the Mattoon Parks and Recreation Department with a ten-thousand-dollar check. This money will be used to improve the city’s parks, sports fields, and walking paths.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
