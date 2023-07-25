DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A pop-up museum display will be hosted at the Decatur Public Library on Thursday, August 3 from 9am to 6pm.
The Hieronymus Mueller Museum is planning to update its 2,000 square foot permanent exhibit in the next few years and is seeking public input on the new, upcoming exhibit.
According to information from the Hieronymus Mueller Museum, Mueller was a German immigrant who came to Decatur in 1857 where he established a business and watched the town grow ten-fold in the next decade.
“The current exhibit has served the museum well over the past 20 years,” said Museum Director, Katherine Unruh, “but it’s time for a refresh. Your input at the Decatur Public Library on Thursday, August 3 will help inform staff on what direction to take the new exhibit.”
Adults and children are welcome to stop by the museum’s table in the front entry of the Decatur Public Library on Thursday, August 3. Visitors will be able to try activities, see artifacts and photographs from the museum’s collection, and provide input on topics to be included in the updated exhibit.
“You do not need to be familiar with the Hieronymus Mueller Museum or Mueller Company in order to provide feedback,” said Unruh. “We want to create an exhibit that addresses what interests you most.”
The museum is located near downtown Decatur, at 420 W. Eldorado Street, Decatur, IL. To get to the museum from Decatur, go north on Route 51 and turn left onto Eldorado Street/U.S. 36. The museum will be on the right. Free parking is available. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for children, and free for all Mueller Company employees and retirees.
Learn more about the Hieronymus Mueller Museum at MuellerMuseum.org. See what’s happening behind-the-scenes at Facebook.com/MuellerMuseum.
