SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — You may go to the grocery store or a gas station to buy Smirnoff Ice and Mike's Hard Lemonade for a party or holiday weekend. An Illinois House Democrat is trying to prevent young people from purchasing "alcopop," or fruit flavored malt drinks containing 4-6% alcohol.
Rep. Curtis Tarver II (D-Chicago) said Wednesday that the state should separate soda from liquor that looks like soda. His proposal could prohibit retailers from displaying alcopop drinks next to soft drinks, juice, bottled water, or snacks catered to young customers.
Rep. Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) said this could also be helpful for adults who don't realize what they're buying or drinking because they think it is carbonated water.
"It's happened to me, okay. It's happened to me," Manley admitted during the House Executive committee hearing. "But, we live in such a fast-paced world. You grab this thing that is raspberry fizzy, and then all of a sudden you're like what am I drinking. Right?"
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association is working with Tarver to ensure the plan can be properly implemented at stores of all sizes. Members of the House Executive Committee unanimously approved the plan and it now heads to the House floor for second reading.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.