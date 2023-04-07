DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Lincoln Square Theater shared some sneak peaks of renovation and ongoing work on Facebook.
Major cosmetic restoration is being done above the stage and on the curved ceiling. The damage was caused by water damage from a leaky roof. Painters and construction workers are performing the restoration on scaffolding 35 to 40 feet in the air.
Fresh carpet has been installed and new railing will be going in next week. More information about ongoing improvements can be found in the Facebook post below:
