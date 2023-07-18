SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A local organization has partnered up to distribute food to those affected by the severe weather that swept across the state on June 29.
The Springfield YMCA, along with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, The Central Illinois Food Bank, Hy-Vee, and Target, will give out 300 Storm Recovery Food Bundles on Wednesday, July 19 6 pm to 7pm while supplies last, at the Downtown YMCA , 601 N 4th Street for people who lost food during the recent storm and power outages.
The Storm Recovery Food Bundles contain protein, dairy, fresh produce, and snacks to help people replace basic food items when they lost power in the June 29 storm.
“We are fortunate to have partners that are so dedicated and able to respond when our community needs it most,” said Angie Sowle, CEO of Springfield YMCA. “The Y opened our branches for cooling and recharging centers the day after the storm with snacks and water donated by Target and Hy-Vee, and we distributed 450 fresh produce boxes from Blue Cross Blue Shield during the weeklong power outage for those in need”.
The Recovery Food Bundle will be drive up pickup at the Downtown Y Parking lot. One box per household only.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.