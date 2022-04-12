DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Disney cover band The Little Mermen are coming back to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Ampitheater this season.
The show will be Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m.
The show is included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
Last year, the group drew over 2,000 people to the Devon show.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at www.devonampitheater.com. Ticket prices will range from $10 to $25. VIP meet and greet photo opportunities will be available.
