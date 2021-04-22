DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a Decatur man who died after someone shot him in the leg.
A report from Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the 37-year-old victim as Christopher Smith. A preliminary cause of death following an autopsy performed at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington found Smith died from a massive hemorrhage after a gunshot hit the femoral artery and vein in his upper left leg.
Police had reported responding at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to Decatur Memorial Hospital for a gunshot victim in the emergency room. He had been dropped off by a male subject in a private vehicle, who had left the scene.
The Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is working to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (217)424-2734. They can also call Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.