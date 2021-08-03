SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being involved in an ATV accident on Monday.
Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms the death of a 10-year-old Springfield boy that was involved in an ATV incident in Menard County.
According to officials, the child was brought in by EMS and pronounced deceased at 7:42 p.m. Monday by emergency room staff.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Menard County Sheriff’s Department.
