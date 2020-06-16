TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A total of 16 suspects were arrested and police are still looking for more following a months-long drug investigation in Taylorville called Operation Ice Cap.
Taylorville police said they began hearing from citizens near the end of 2019 about drug activity. The TPD Community Action Team (CAT) began conducting surveillance on suspects in mid-December and completing controlled purchases.
Authorities obtained 17 arrest warrants, along with a search warrant for what Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler called a known drug house.
Taylorville police, Illinois State Police, US Marshalls and Christian County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a home in the 1100 block of Rich St. and arrested four people for delivery and possession of meth.
In total, authorities said they took 16 out of 21 suspects into custody. The U.S. Marshals are looking for the final five.
The police chief thanked ISP and U.S. Marshals for their help in this investigation. He said every member of the Taylorville Police Department played a role in making Tuesday's arrests happen.
"I am very proud of all my men and women of the Taylorville Police Department," Wheeler said. "I want to thank the state's attorney's office, sheriff's office, the Illinois State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance. We would not have had a great outcome without them."
