SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 1908 Springfield Race Riot Site is going to be designated as the 30th addition to African American Civil Rights Network.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will travel to Springfield Thursday to inspect the site and make the designation.
The designation will formally recognize the historical and national significance of a landmark event in the fight for civil rights.
It served as the catalyst in the creation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Secretary Bernhardt will also visit and inspect the Lincoln Home National Historic Site.
