HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois and Indiana students working toward an agriculture degree can apply for $1,000 scholarships offered through Jenner Ag.
The organization announced it is again opening the scholarship opportunities for students in their senior year of high school through their junior year of college. Two $1,000 scholarships are available for the 2022-2023 year.
This is the 11th year of Jenner Ag offering these scholarships.
"The agriculture industry is growing by leaps and bounds every day. We want to do our part as a company to help future members of our community achieve their goals," says Steve Jones, CEO of Jenner Ag. "We take pride in the fact that we can help students in some way become a part of the industry we all love."
Applications need to be postmarked by July 31, 2022. The form can be found online here or through any Jenner Ag employee.
Scholarships will be awarded by Aug. 31, 2022. Recipients will be notified by phone and/or email, per a press release.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.