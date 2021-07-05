RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Police responded to the 400 block of S. Maplewood Dr. for multiple reports of a shooting late Sunday evening.
According to police, on Sunday, July 4, at approximately 8:18 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and located two juveniles, a 7-year-old female and a 15-year-old female, both had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to their lower extremities.
Police say three other subjects also sustained injuries from being grazed by the shots fired.
Two 25-year-old males and a 41-year old male refused transport and were unwillling to provide additional information.
Both juveniles were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Multiple witnesses reported an SUV drove by the residence, and a subject within the SUV shot the victims.
The SUV was last observed driving south on Maplewood Dr. The description of the SUV was incomplete.
Rantoul police continue to investigate this incident.
If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact the Rantoul Police Department 217 892-2103, or CrimeStoppers 217 373-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.