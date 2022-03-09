DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 2022 Polar Plunge in Decatur raised over $68,000 for Special Olympics!
Organizers announced 296 plungers took part have been part of the plunge for Special Olympics Illinois Region I.
Organizers thanked the Decatur Fire Department, which served as the dive and rescue team, emcees Sophia Espinosa and Deron Molen of WAND News, volunteers, the set-up crew and the Decatur Polar Plunge Committee for their hard work making the plunge and the Post-Plunge Party a success in 2022.
More information about the Polar Plunge can be found here.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.