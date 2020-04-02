TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Taylorville are looking for three people who robbed a Mach 1.
Police say the smash and grab happened in the early morning hours of March 1 around 1:18 a.m. The suspects were seen wearing clown masks. They broke through the front window of the business and stole cigarettes and liquor, police said.
The subjects took off in a get away car after the robbery.
Police need help with any leads. Tipsters can stay anonymous by calling Taylorville Police Department.
"During this time of crises seeing these individuals do this act is disturbing and they need to be held accountable," the department said.