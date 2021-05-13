WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured when a plane made an emergency landing on an northern Illinois highway.
State police said this happened at about 11:10 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 355 in Will County and at a location near Lockport. The 1975 White Beech B24R fixed wing aircraft had to land when it started having an unknown engine problem, per troopers.
The landing was in the southbound lanes of I-355.
Four people, including three adults and a 15-year-old girl, went to a hospital for treatment. All four are expected to survive.
The emergency landing damaged the front end and left wing of the plane.
Troopers shut down two left lanes of I-355 southbound for the investigation and the plane's removal. All lanes reopened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified.
