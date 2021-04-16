DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 75th Anniversary Air Show will be held this August at the Decatur Airport.
The 2021 show will celebrated the airport's 75th anniversary of operation. It will be held on Aug. 14-15.
"The Decatur Air Show only happens once every 25 years," said Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright. "We are thrilled to bring an impressive lineup of air show performers to Decatur as a free event for the community and aeronautics enthusiasts to enjoy."
The event is free and open to the public. It's on the grounds of the Decatur Airport.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and the show runs from 12-3 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. each day. Paid parking is available onsite.
- USAF A-10 Demonstration Team
- US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
- Skip Stewart – Prometheus
- Susan Dacy – 450 h.p. Super Stearman – ‘Big Red’
- Michael Vaknin – Extra 300
- Rob Holland
- Jeff Shetterly – Warbird T-6
- Phillips 66 Team – Three Ship Formation Aerobatics
- Erik Edgren – T-Clips Comedy & Aerobatics
Click here for more information.
