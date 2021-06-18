DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a four vehicle Decatur crash.
At 12:37 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to the area of Division Street and Monroe Street for the collision. Police said it involved an 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, a dump truck and a patient transport van.
Officers said it happened when the Malibu was stopped or slowing down in the left northbound driving lane of Monroe to make a left turn on Division. At the same time, a 2010 Nissan was parked in the right driving lane just south of the Malibu.
The Impala was driving north on Monroe in the left hand driving lane approaching the Malibu and hit the rear of the Malibu, leading to the Malibu entering the southbound side of traffic on Monroe, police said.
The Malibu hit a white Dodge cargo van, which was south on Monroe. It then struck a dump truck moving northbound on Monroe Street in the left hand driving lane.
The driver and passenger of the van were taken to a hospital for treatment. The passenger, identified by police as an 89-year-old person from Decatur, died at the hospital.
The Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene.
