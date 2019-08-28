URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A gift of millions of dollars from Archer Daniels Midland Company will help construct a University of Illinois facility.
The planned Feed Technology Center, which is currently under construction as part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES), now has the support of a $2.5 million gift from ADM. Construction on the project began in June and is expected to be done by fall 2020.
A U of I press release said the facility will “advance educational and research opportunities” within ACES. It’s expected to greatly grow the reach and capacity of feed crop and animal production industry work through “production of large and small batches of traditional and specialized research diets”.
It's also expected to make an impact on ACES students, who will get important hands-on experience with cutting-edge feed technologies, the release said. Their work can create a workforce pipeline to jobs with ADM or other companies.
“Thanks to this investment from ADM, we will continue in our long tradition of leading innovative, industry-relevant research while training the next generation of experts in feed science and animal nutrition,” said Kim Kidwell, dean of the College of ACES. “We are truly grateful for their partnership, both in this moment and throughout the history of the college.”
ADM leaders said the Feed Technology Center will help address a critical industry need.
“Innovation across the entire ag supply chain is key to helping the entire industry find new solutions to tackle the monumental challenge of feeding the world’s growing population,” said Ryan Lane, president of ADM Animal Nutrition in North America. “ADM is fortunate to have a strong partnership with the College of ACES and access to their animal nutrition staff, student talent, and research capabilities as we work together to develop new products, services, and solutions. We are proud to help support the College of ACES and the animal nutrition industry on this exciting new project.”
The Feed Technology Center carries a $20 million cost in total. The U of I and College of ACES have already contributed $6 million toward completing it.