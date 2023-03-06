DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ADM has partnered with Richland Community College to offer a training program that will jump-start careers in agricultural production.
On Monday, ADM and Richland Community College hosted an open house and tour for its Process Technician Trainee program.
The program is a 28-week Process Technician Trainee program that serves as an educational pathway for candidates to learn how to become Process Technicians through paid training and hands-on learning experiences.
"We wanted to build a course that bridged the gap and skills that they are receiving in the manufacturing sector," said James Rhodes, Director of Global Technical Training Development for ADM.
Starting in March, employees will spend 3-days a week working for ADM and 2-days a week at Richland Community College. At Richland, they will gain first-hand knowledge of understanding the instruments on the job and how to control them.
"As everyone in the community and the United States knows, staffing has been a struggle for the past several years. So, how do we market, train and onboard our newest talent for our workforce of the future? That's important for us to be looking at new ways of doing that and it's through partnerships," said Tara Tolly, Director of Operations at ADM.
ADM shared that it has been working for 2 years to get the course open. To learn more, click here.
