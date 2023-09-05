CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A history of African-American film and theater was honored on Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a new development at Skelton Park.
Skelton Park is an undeveloped space maintained by the Champaign Park District but in the 1910s, it was home to the first and only African American movie house and Vaudeville theater.
Through a partnership with Experience Champaign-Urbana and the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail, the park will be transformed into a space that honors the legacy of Champaign County’s many influential African American musicians to celebrate the area’s rich history of arts and music.
In just a few months visitors will get to utilize new park equipment, lights, event spaces, and more.
“Skelton Park will really be the centerpiece of this trail. Encouraging participants to come here but also to explore the rest of the trail and the markers that exist throughout Champaign County,” said Champaign Park District Executive Director, Sarah Sandquist.
Funding for the project was raised by Experience Champaign-Urbana, including their monetary support, the Rotary Club of Champaign in partnership with the Champaign Rotary Foundation, Champaign County, and individual donors. Funding is also made possible in part through a grant from the Illinois Office of Tourism. Boneyard Creek improvements by the City of Champaign will also contribute to the development of the park.
“I grew up here, my parents grew up here, my grandparents grew up here. So, these people are all part of the stories and the history that I learned literally at the knees of my grandmother,” said Co-Chair of the Champaign County African-American Heritage Trail, Barbara Suggs Mason.
The park will also include a special centerpiece made by another local artist.
“A sculpture that has been created in honor of African American musicians by the well-known sculptor Preston Jackson, and he’s in the process of completing that now,” said Suggs Mason.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.