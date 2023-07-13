Akorn Pharmaceuticals plant sells for $1.2 million

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A New Jersey pharmaceutical company is paying $1.2 million to purchase an idle Akorn Pharmaceuticals plant at 1222 W. Grand Avenue in Decatur. The plant was closed when Akorn filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in February.
The purchase of the plant is disclosed in a Quitclaim Deed filed with the Macon County Recorder of Deeds office. The office tells WAND News paperwork has not been filed for a second Akorn plant at 150 S. Wyckles Road in Decatur. The Grand Avenue plant was purchased by New Jersey based Rising Pharmaceuticals which is a maker of prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
Akorn shocked employees and community leaders when it announced it was ceasing operations on February 22, 2023. In recent years the company had completed expansions at both Decatur locations.
Economic Development and city leaders declined comment on the purchase apparently waiting for the company to make an official announcement. Akorn previously employed an estimated 400 people at the time it closed its doors.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.