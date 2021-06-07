SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum plans to put a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation on display.
The display is happening in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, which recognizes the end of American slavery. It will be up from June 15 to July 6.
The museum will host special window displays and online events.
According to the museum, displaying a copy of this historic document is a reminder of America's stained past and the process made since then.
"The Emancipation Proclamation kind of does both things," said ALPLM Communications Director Chris Wills. "Seeing that reminds people of where we were, but also reminds them (of) what President Abraham Lincoln and others did to change the world and make it better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.