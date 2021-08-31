DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)— Two Decatur volunteers are driving to Louisiana in a Red Cross emergency response vehicle (ERV) to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.
Kirk Edgecombe and Shelly Oliver will be joining more than 20 other Illinois Region volunteers already deployed to assist with relief efforts in Louisiana.
They will be leaving for Lousiana Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. from the American Red Cross Serving South Central Illinois Decatur chapter office.
Currently the American Red Cross is focused on providing safe shelter, meals and comfort for people in need.
On Monday night, more than 1,500 people sought refuge in some 38 Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.
The American Red Cross is encouraging others to help those affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
