(WAND)- Anheuser- Busch produced and donated nearly 375,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to various polling locations throughout Illinois for the upcoming November General Election.
The donation is to help ensure the safety of voters and polling place workers.
Anheuser-Busch started hand sanitizer production earlier this year after the demand for sanitizer increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 500,000 8oz bottles of hand sanitizer to community organizations, emergency management agencies, food banks, and healthcare systems across the country throughout the spring alone.
In collaboration with the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), they look to further their efforts.
“As a leading U.S. employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy, and encouraging even greater participation in the political process. One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the country can take part in a safe election this fall,” said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer Anheuser-Busch. “We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”
Together they will donate over eight million ounces of hand sanitizer to election offices all over the country.
“Working alongside Anheuser-Busch and the state of Illinois, G&M is proud to be able to support this year’s election process,” said Adam Vitale, President, G&M Distributors. “We’re happy to help ensure it is a clean and safe election for voters. Thank you for voting!”
