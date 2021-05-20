WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Joe Biden has signed a bill against hate crimes that have targeted Asian-Americans into law.
The legislation, which passed the U.S. Senate in a 94-1 vote this April, moved through the U.S. House with a 364-62 tally. All of the 62 "no" votes were from Republicans.
It looks to address a rise in hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill directs the U.S. Department of Justice to expedite a review of hate crimes reported to law enforcement agencies and help them with reporting such issues online and performing public outreach.
It also aims at mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the pandemic by having the attorney general and Department of Health and Human Services issue best-practice guidance.
