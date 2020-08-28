SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Springfield bar.
Jonathan Austin is charged with four counts of first degree murder, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
The charges stem from the Aug. 8 shooting death of Dearius Jones in downtown Springfield.
Police said the shooting happened near Etly’s bar after a large fight broke out and shots were fired. Etly said his bar was closed a couple hours before the shooting after people wanting in were denied access to the bar because of COVID-19 capacity limits and were getting rowdy.
Austin is held on a $5 million bond.
He will be arraigned on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.