VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A Paris man was arrested in connection to the death of Anthony R. Rauch, whose remains were found in rural Indianola in April.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department said Dillon J. Steele, 24, was taken into custody at a Tilton home on Thursday, and faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder.
The human remains were initially discovered on April 10, and were later identified as the 31-year-old Rauch, who was also from Paris, through DNA analysis and an autopsy.
In a news release, Chief Investigator Michael Hartshorn said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing and that there may be additional arrests made.
No further information could be released Friday morning.
