SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a deadly Monday night shooting was arrested in Springfield, police said.
Christopher Hall, 37, of Beloit, Wisc., was arrested at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of S. Dirksen Parkway with the help of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and in connection to the shooting death of Hason Willis.
Willis, 43, was shot in the 2100 block of Adlai Stevenson Drive after 9 p.m. Monday. He died at HSHS St. John's Hospital after he was transported from the scene.
Police said they learned the shooting suspect was involved in a disturbance at the same Adlai Stevenson Drive location the day before the shooting. At that time, they said he showed a firearm and threatened people at the scene.
Hall is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail Wednesday night. Formal charges are pending from Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.