ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Assumption's mayor resigned from his position at a Wednesday night city council meeting.
Roger Cox stood up at the end of the Oct. 6, 2021 meeting and said he could no longer do the people's business because of prior personal matters with board members. According to the Edgar County Watchdogs, he also said he disclosed he plans to get married during the week of Oct. 11 and there is a local understanding he plans to move out of town, which would disqualify him from serving as mayor.
His official resignation letter said his resignation is "effective immediately." He added "I have many reasons, but don't have time to list."
Cox said Ward 1 Alderman Derek Page is the person he wants to nominate to fill his seat until the end of the term because Page is "the most experienced on the board right now."
