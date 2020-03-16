DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Baby TALK said they will help provide essentials to families enrolled that are in need.
“Even though programming is cancelled to ensure the safety of our families and our staff, Baby TALK will continue our supportive relationships with families. For our center based families, we will deliver essential items such as diapers, wipes and meals. All enrolled families will receive weekly check in communications to ensure each family has the physical, medical and emotional resources needed. We understand this is a challenging time for families, so we want to help alleviate stress for our enrolled families as much as possible.” said Cindy Bardeleben, Executive Director.
Baby TALK is a local not for profit agency that promotes child and family well-being for parents and caregivers with children under the age of three years old.
If families are interested in learning more, call 217-475-2234.