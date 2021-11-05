CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A local bank has donated $10,000 to a Clinton hospital for help with a fundraising goal.
The gift from First National Bank and Trust Company is going to Warner Hospital and Health Services (WHHS) for help with improvements and necessary equipment. One specific need this will cover is an EKG machine.
A portion of the gift will go to scholarships for students who enter the medical field and supporting at-risk families with insurance needs, a press release said.
“Having continued access to high quality local care and expanding services is more important than ever, including promoting healthier lives and a healthier local economy,” said Rachel Costello, vice president of personal banking with First National Bank and Trust Company. “We are honored to help area residents have continued access to essential services such as a 24-hour emergency department, physical therapy, cardiac rehab services, and more.”
The bank noted the hospital's foundation did not ask for contributions in 2020, yet responded to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing "critical services and excellent patient care."
In 2021, the foundation si raising funds for an EKG machine and other essential upgrades, along with scholarships for the education of future health care workers. They had a $25,000 fundraising goal for 2021 and have raised nearly 80 percent of the needed funds.
“Warner Hospital and Health Services Foundation is so grateful for this generous donation from First National Bank and Trust Company,” said Melissa White, WHHS Foundation board member. “The donation will help the Warner Hospital and Health Services purchase a new EKG machine and for scholarships for students entering the medical fields. This donation will make a difference in the lives of friends, neighbors, and families.”
Those who want to support the 2021 campaign or volunteer to help with providing quality care close to home should click here.
