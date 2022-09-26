DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Students at E. J. Muffley Elementary School received free haircuts thanks to 2 local barbers and a stylist.
On Monday morning, a hallway at Muffley transformed into a small barber shop and hair salon. Little tables lined the walls with tall mirrors as 54 students made their way to the chairs to get a free haircut.
"Just seeing their eyes light up and knowing they feel confident is the best," said Tonya Melhorn, co-owner of Blush Salon.
The idea for free haircuts started with a teacher and Tana Link, principal secretary at Muffley Elementary. The two spoke with Antoine Dawson, a security guard, about cutting student's hair before school picture day.
Students receive free cuts and braids before the first day of school.
"This is one way to show the kids that we really care and want to give back to them," said Dawson.
Link told WAND News she made a post on Facebook looking for barbers and cosmetologists in the area to volunteer their time. J-Cole with Elevations, Kendall Bush with Kendall Kutz and Tonya Melhorn with Blush Salon donated their time and supplies to give back.
"There are people who don't understand what a haircut can do to someone. There are kids here who can't get one, so we are going to solve that and give them the smile they need," said Bush.
Normally, barbers and stylists will hold back-to-school haircuts before the school year begins. However, school leaders wanted to bring confidence to kids before school picture day.
Danville barber gives out 200 free haircuts.
"The teachers come to school looking nice, so the kids want to come to school looking nice," said Link.
While to comes it's just a trim, Jerry Cole with Elevations, told WAND News it's much more than that. He believes these haircuts will build confidence and maybe inspire a student to start a career in cutting hair.
"A lot of kids lack confidence, so hopefully, after getting a good haircut and a nice picture they will remember that feeling and their confidence will go sky-high."
Those who volunteered and school leaders hope this will spark something to do more free haircuts throughout the school year.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.