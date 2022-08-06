DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Dazeys Hair Lab in Danville gave out 200 free haircuts for Back-to-School at the Boys & Girls Club.
Event organizer, Darrin Hightower Jr. says it's all about the kids.
“It’s one of the things that just called me. You know, last year it was just telling me I need to do something for the community, I needed to get out there and what better way than to supply haircuts for the kids, and book bags and things for going back to school.”
The children had looked forward to things like the bounce houses, face painting, winning prizes, and more.
By 2pm, Hightower had almost hit the 100 mark for haircuts.
He recently just moved the event over to the Boys & Girls Club of Danville.
“With bringing it to the Boy & Girls Club, the support has been overwhelming and it’s just amazing. We’re blessed beyond measures.”
Parents and children were able to enjoy the free haircuts, and food from 12pm to 5pm.
