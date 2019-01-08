REDMON, Ill. (WAND) – Flames engulfed a barn in the Redmon area on Tuesday evening.
WAND-TV received video from the Edgar County Watchdogs of the fire, which could be seen erupting from the roof of the barn. The structure is located at the southeast corner of the intersection between County Road 800 E and County Road 1200 N in Edgar County.
Redmon, Paris and Grandview fire departments responded to the fire, which John Kraft of the Watchdogs says started just after 4:30 p.m. Edgar County Special Service Area Ambulance was also there.
The station was told to call back later when it reached out to the Paris Fire Department to learn more about what led to the fire and possible injuries.
Details will be added to this developing story when they become available.