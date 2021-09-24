SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Superheroes teamed up to clean windows at a Springfield children's hospital, brightening the day of pediatric patients!
Spider-Man and Batman joined forces, scaling the windows of HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital. Kids at the hospital watched it happen from the inside Friday.
Hospital staff said the kids weren't the only ones who had fun. Hospital staff said the parents loved it, too!
"There was a lot of laughing (and) a lot of giggles," said Jennifer Fieten. "I think the parents and the staff were just as excited as the kids to have them come and visit. There were lots of spider webs being thrown and it was just a really, really good time. Lots of photos (were) taken so they can share it with other members of the family at home."
The hospital hopes more superheroes can make it to the Capitol City soon to make more memories for the children.
