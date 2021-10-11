"If a student doesn’t have enough money to get to next pay day to buy food to pay rent, and the would rather spend money on food than rent, they can come here and just say here I need an everybody eats," Hamann said about the program.
At the cafe, guests can pay it forward by rounding up their meal or paying extra.
"You can round up anywhere from 20 cents to $20 - whatever you want," Hamann said. "That money goes into a fund that goes right to the next student who walks into the line and says, hey, I don't have money."
All meals are made from scratch and made by students. The cafe is run and operated by students in dietetics, food science, and hospitality management programs. One intern said it is a win-win for everybody.
"We have his class that allows us to one just get like experience with hospitality management food service." Lauren Thomas said. "There’s also this really awesome way to help people in our community that are struggling for a meal for whatever reason. We are able to provide them some good food that tastes really good that we put effort into making."
Right now, the cafe is only open to students and their guests. It is open during the fall and spring semesters from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They hope to open it up for everyone in the Champaign-Urbana community in the coming months. To donate a meal for someone in need, click here.
