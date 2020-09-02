(WAND) - A judge has ordered the Big Ten Conference release documents related to its decision to postpone fall sports in 2020.
Attorneys representing eight football players at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten in Lancaster County District Court. The court decided Wednesday the conference must release information and documents about its vote that led to the postponement, along with details about its decision-making process.
Big Ten presidents and chancellors had voted 11-3 in favor of moving the 2020 football season, with games potentially happening in the spring of 2021.
This suit asks the court to declare the Big Ten's decision to postpone the 2020 fall football season invalid, award "temporary and permanent injunctive relief," including an order stopping the Big Ten from enforcing its decision, and award nominal damages for "breach of contract and tortious interference."
The Big Ten has a deadline of Sept. 12 to produce the documents.
