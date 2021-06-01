SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois bill allowing sexual assault survivors to track their evidence kits through the state system is headed to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
House Bill 1739, sponsored by State Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago), would allow survivors to track the kits through the sexual assault evidence tracking system operated by the Illinois State Police. It requires hospitals to use the online evidence tracking system and establishes a set of rights for crime victims.
The system was set up in 2020 by ISP. Survivors are able to track evidence in their cases through this system, but not all hospitals opted to take part.
Through the bill, hospitals would have to enter collected sexual assault evidence into the tracking system, ensuring sexual assault survivors get information on how to use the tracking system from health care facilities or law enforcement, lawmakers said.
“There’s no reason hospitals should not take part in the Illinois State Police sexual assault evidence tracking system,” Villa said. “Requiring hospital participation in the tracking system will give survivors the tools they need to take control of the evidence in their cases.”
In terms of survivors' rights, those who are victims of sexual assault would be able to follow cases through the justice system. The bill would establish a right to receiving timely notice about charging decisions and gives victims the chance to meet with the state's attorney's office about the decisions. It also would allow survivors to seek judicial intervention for enforcement of their crime victim rights or to get help with complaints from the Office of the Attorney General.
“Survivors deserve to know whether their abuser will see their day in court,” Villa said. “This legislation will expand survivors’ rights and help prevent any potentially traumatic surprises regarding their cases.”
After passing the Senate with a 59-0 vote on Sunday, it moved through the state House on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.