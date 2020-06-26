WASHINGTON (WAND) - A bill has been introduced that officials said would close a loophole that allows guns to be sold without a completed background check.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth D-IL) have joined other senators across the country in introducing the "Background Check Completion Act."
The legislation, they said, will close a current loophole that allows gun sales to go forward if a background check is not completed after 72 hours, even if the gun buyer is not legally allowed to buy a firearm.
Critics said this loophole has allowed for thousands of gun sales to prohibited buyers, including the sale of the gun used by the shooter in the deadly attack at Charleston's Emmanuel AME Church.
When a background check indicates someone trying to buy a gun may have a criminal record, the FBI tries to determine whether that person can legally buy a gun.
If the process takes longer than 72 hours, gun dealers can complete the sale even regardless.
This legislation would require a completed background check for every gun buyer who purchases a gun from a federally-licensed gun dealer.
To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.