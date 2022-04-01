SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois bill looking to protect restaurants, bars and retailers from deceptive delivery services passed the Senate with bipartisan support.
The Fair Food and Retail Delivery Act would stop third party delivery companies from posting a menu, registered trademark or any intellectual property without expressed written consent of restaurants, bars and retail establishments. According to the Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus, reports have shown delivery services have listed menus and items without a restaurant or retailer knowing.
“Restaurants, bars and retailers have a right to protect their brand,” State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago), the bill's sponsor, said. “Some establishments simply do not want to offer delivery because their food does not travel well or they are focused on the dine-in experience.”
The bill is in the state House for consideration after passing the Senate Friday.
Click here for more information on HB 3205.
