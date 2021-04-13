SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois student athletes could soon make changes to their sports uniforms to follow their religious teachings.
Senate Bill 1784 would allow uniform modifications for school sports. Possible changes include adding a hijab, an undershirt or leggings. Students would be in charge of paying for any changes to their personal uniform.
Sen. Laura Murphy (D - Des Plaines) is sponsoring the bill and said this would be a good first step.
"[Students] have been petitioning to the IHSA to allow them to be covered in a number of sports," Murphy said. "This would remove that requirement to petition for them...When [schools] see athletes who are comfortable, I think they're going to excel and do better in their performance and then the whole team benefits."
The Illinois Muslim Civic Center is championing the bill as well.
Lawmakers will discuss the proposal further in the Senate Education Committee at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
