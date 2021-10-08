CHAMPAIGN (WAND) - Thanks to a collaboration with a local Social Worker and CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative, a list of local BIPOC therapist is easily accessible for those who need it.
Amy Dean, a local CU Social Worker, is working alongside CU Trauma & Resilience Initiative to bring a directory of mental health therapists in the Champaign-Urbana area who are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color).
She says, this is for "those of you in our community who may be looking for a therapist who reflects your racial and/or cultural background." Dean tells WAND News the importance of having a mental health therapist who looks like you and may have been through shared experiences.
"I worked in Champaign schools with Black and Brown students and I can be the best culturally sensitive white social worker in the world but it won't be the same as having somebody who has gone through those same cultural experiences of being a person of color in America." Dean says.
Full list:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SWLHldmd0nQdGJcmuEFtk8OlckdBLiK7r6gHlQJYPC0/edit?fbclid=IwAR2FPmrf_nASAxbqTGyfC-WLAixrXK0KZwnLkSLDsiULbak619-Vfxtipvw
If there are any other therapists not yet on the list, please contact Amy at 217-394-5382 or send her an email at amy.dean.lcsw@gmail.com.
The document will be updated regularly to keep up to date.
