(WAND) - Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich has lost his law license after a Tuesday ruling.
An attorney review board - the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, or ARDC - filed paperwork Tuesday to disbar Blagojevich. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence earlier in 2020 after he had served eight years in prison.
Blagojevich was originally sentenced to 14 years in prison for trying to sell the Illinois Senate seat once held by former President Barack Obama.
An ARDC document filed Tuesday said Blagojevich engaged in "a pattern of dishonest and deceptive conduct". It added that he "has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse".
View the full document in a PDF file attached to this story.