SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A book that features things to do in Springfield is on the shelves.
The second edition of 100 Things to Do in Springfield Before You Die is available online and in book stores across the area. Penny Zimmerman-Wills, the author, said this book gives people the opportunity to find the good in the community.
"We kind of do take for granted things in our own hometown, so it's definitely a positive book."
Zimmerman-Wills said she's always had a love for writing, from high school to her adult life. While she spent time in Public Relations, she explained when she was asked to write the 100 Things to Do Before You Die it was an opportunity to learn about the community she lives near.
"I found out even though I lived in this area my whole life, I found out so many new places I didn't know about," said Zimmerman-Wills. "I met new people and I visited a lot of places I didn't even living here you kind of get used to seeing."
The book features different places to eat, places to shop, spend time with family and activities to do in different seasons.
"A lot of times people will say, oh there's 100 things to do in Springfield and I was like there's a lot more than 100 things to do."
Zimmerman-Wills said this book works to highlight the book in the community and it's a great way for people to discover new experiences.
"It's all about community, people who work here and raise their families and the future generations will stay in the community and build it and make it stronger."
The book is $16 and can be found online or at book stores around the Springfield area. Zimmerman-Wills will be at a book signing at Springfield Vintage on Wednesday evening during the Holiday Walk.