DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Big Brothers big sisters held their annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake' to raise funds for their program.
Each year hundreds of supporters come together to have fun and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
"A lot of our children come from single parent home, headed by single females. We want to give them them opportunities they might not have [and] to develop a positive relationship and assist them in being successful," said Chief Development Officer Jeff Parmenter.
Parmenter says there's been a lot of crime happening around Central Illinois and they just want to provide safe and fun environments for all. One way is by continuing to have annual bowling events where adults and children can do together and it's a way to keep children off of the streets.
He says right now, they are looking to recruit more adults to help the children in need.
"The graduation rates are not very high. We want to give kids success and opportunities to be the best they can be."
Last year, the group raised more than $22,000 in donations and this year, the hope to reach double the amount .
For more information visit: https://bbbscil.org/? fbclid=IwAR2YnvLxFK0_4Wl_dy1weHqaBSZqr2U3hjWfZrfd2KgkDV1DsnQbPteQ-1Q