SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Former Illinois governor Bruce Rauner returned to the Capitol Monday to see his official portrait unveiled.
The Republican moved to Florida after serving four years in office, largely marked by the state's budget impasse from July 2015 to August 2017.
Rauner said he was excited to be back in Illinois to say thank you to his staff, Republican lawmakers, and supporters.
The one-term governor said public service is a noble calling and he was honored to serve the people of Illinois.
"It was a privilege and a pleasure for Evelyn [Sanguinetti] and I to come together to work for you. It was difficult," Rauner admitted. "We had many challenges. I lost 22 pounds and most of my hair and it was very stressful. My hair has not come back. It has continued to run away."
Rauner said he is most proud of the evidence based funding formula for K-12 schools and the Invest in Kids scholarship program that were created during his term. Rauner stressed that it is important that Gov. JB Pritzker work with lawmakers to find a solution to extend the program and help more low-income families send their children to private schools.
"I'm very passionate about empowering parents to be able to choose a school that fits their child the best," Rauner said. "I think that's what America is about is freedom of choice. In too many communities, the parents do not have an adequate school and they should be empowered to choose a school that fits their child."
The former governor told reporters several times that he would not answer questions about politics during his return to Springfield.
"Today, I don't really want to talk politics and partisanship. Today is about saying thank you, really," Rauner said. "I believe we had the best team ever assembled to turn around a state government. We had an event yesterday where we gathered all our administration officials really to say thank you to them."
While Rauner left Illinois in a fiscal disaster, he laughed when WAND News asked him to respond to the state's eight credit rating upgrades under the Pritzker administration.
"Credit agencies love tax hikes," Rauner said. "And they love federal bailouts."
Visitors can see Rauner's portrait in the Hall of Governor's on the second floor of the Capitol.
